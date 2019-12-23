Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.21. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

