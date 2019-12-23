Zacks: Analysts Set $31.00 Target Price for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $124,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

