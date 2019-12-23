Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $312.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $314.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $154.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $763.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $764.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,100.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,672,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.