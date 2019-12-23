Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million.

ALRS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 3,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,879. Alerus Finl Cp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

