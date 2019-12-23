Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.31. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.