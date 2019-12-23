Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($4.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

CBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.