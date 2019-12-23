Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $23.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $23.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 91,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.