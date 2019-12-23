Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

GPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE GPX opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. GP Strategies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

