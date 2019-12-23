Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

INO opened at $3.30 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

