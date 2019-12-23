Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $352,167.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,104.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $231,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,574 shares of company stock worth $18,022,705. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

