Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Kinross Gold reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,701,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.