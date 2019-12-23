Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%.

MGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

