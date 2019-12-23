Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 153,546 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 83,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,389. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $312.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

