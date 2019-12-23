Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Rambus has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 950.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 603,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after buying an additional 590,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,063,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

