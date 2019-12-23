Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,677. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.