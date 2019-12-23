Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 545,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,054 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 121,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

