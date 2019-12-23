Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,000. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

