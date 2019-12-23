Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,000. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.