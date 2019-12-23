Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Entegris posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

ENTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 10,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. Entegris has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Entegris by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

