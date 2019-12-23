Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $14.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

