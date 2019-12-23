Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

RF opened at $17.25 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

