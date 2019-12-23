Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

RF opened at $17.25 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.