Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.26. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,165. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,088. The company has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

