Zacks: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. CLSA cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, November 8th.

KRUS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. 2,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

