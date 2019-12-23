Zacks: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Given $1.70 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Renren worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Renren has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Renren will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

