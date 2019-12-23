Zacks: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

