Zacks: Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $61.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.79 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $939.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Man Group plc boosted its position in Unitil by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.