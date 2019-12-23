Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $76,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

