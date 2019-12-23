Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,112.70. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,097.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,067.69. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $832.88 and a 12 month high of $1,131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

