ZB Token Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $87.34 million and $223.78 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.06147878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022730 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.