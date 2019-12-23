Zealium Trading Down 21.6% This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Zealium has a total market cap of $10,567.00 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001022 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,640,328 coins and its circulating supply is 12,640,328 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.