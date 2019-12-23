Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 1200373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.88.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.