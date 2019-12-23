ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0000

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ZEON has a total market cap of $394,207.00 and approximately $47,202.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

