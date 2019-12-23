ZPER (ZPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $810,092.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. ZPER has a market cap of $810,092.00 and $7,464.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00327603 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003738 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015154 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009549 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

