-$0.03 EPS Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

