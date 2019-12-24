-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.06. Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Rite Aid by 161.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $986,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

