$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Noodles & Co posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 109,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,804. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $244.88 million, a P/E ratio of 277.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

