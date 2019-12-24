-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.99. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.