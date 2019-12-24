-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CERC stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor in the second quarter worth $288,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

