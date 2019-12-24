$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.56. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.