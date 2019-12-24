$0.27 EPS Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.