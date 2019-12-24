$0.32 EPS Expected for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Tallgrass Energy reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGE. Scotiabank began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGE opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

