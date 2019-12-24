0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $574,530.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $305,930.00 and approximately $574,530.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.27 or 0.05979074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029438 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000279 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,522,900 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.