$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Olin has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.