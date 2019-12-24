1,000 Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 320.6% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 112,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 85,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.