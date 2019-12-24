$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will report $109.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. Nevro posted sales of $107.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $384.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.82 million to $387.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $429.66 million, with estimates ranging from $411.53 million to $442.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $1,324,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Nevro stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 0.30. Nevro has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

