$109.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $109.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.34 million and the lowest is $109.05 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $416.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

IRWD stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.