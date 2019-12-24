$109.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $109.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.34 million and the lowest is $109.05 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $416.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

IRWD stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

