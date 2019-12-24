10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.43. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $88.98.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $84,535,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,157,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,284,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,444,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.