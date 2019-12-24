$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.24 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.78 billion to $47.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.04 billion to $50.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

