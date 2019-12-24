12,252 Shares in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of SEACOR Marine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

SMHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 32.56%.

In related news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 18,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $248,970.92. Also, CEO John M. Gellert bought 15,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,750.10. Insiders sold a total of 139,315 shares of company stock worth $1,822,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

