$129.43 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $129.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.70 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $138.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $526.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $529.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $544.01 million, with estimates ranging from $534.13 million to $548.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Defeo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 221,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYE opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.05%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

