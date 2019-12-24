$2.59 EPS Expected for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Arch Coal reported earnings per share of $4.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year earnings of $15.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $16.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $12.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Arch Coal stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,670. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

